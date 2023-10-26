In a tragic incident, a 15-month-old boy lost his little finger due to a medical error during his treatment at Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred during the discharge process, where a ward boy, instead of a nurse, was responsible for removing the child's cannula. This mishap has left the infant, Rubel Alam, physically handicapped.

Rubel Alam had been admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for pneumonia treatment just over a week ago. His treatment took a tragic turn on the 26th of October when he was scheduled to be released from the medical facility.



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During the discharge process, a ward boy was entrusted with the task of removing the cannula from the infant's hand. Unfortunately, during this procedure, the ward boy mistakenly amputated Rubel's little finger, a task that should have been performed by a nurse.

The incident has had a devastating impact on Rubel Alam's life, leaving him physically handicapped. His family, understandably distraught by the situation, is now seeking compensation for the medical mishap. They have also made a heartfelt appeal to the government for assistance during this challenging time.

This incident has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the need for a thorough investigation into the hospital's procedures and staff training. It is imperative for the hospital and relevant authorities to address this incident with the utmost seriousness and take responsibility for the mistake.

Ensuring patient safety and delivering appropriate medical care must remain the top priority to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.