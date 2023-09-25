In a tragic incident, an injured wild elephant succumbed to its injuries on September 24 morning. According to sources, the unfortunate incident took place at the Phulbari Tea Estate in Balipara.

Despite efforts of the forest department, the elephant could not be revived as his conditional deteriorated and passed away tragically on September 24.

Earlier on July 21, two elephants were discovered dead in the Kondoli area of Assam's Nagaon district under mysterious circumstances.

According to preliminary reports, the elephants were discovered dead in Kuhiartoli with no visible injury signs, leaving authorities perplexed as to what caused their deaths. One of the jumbos who died was recognised as a female in her forties.

The forest agency was instantly notified of the occurrence, prompting a swift investigation into the elephants' tragic deaths.





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