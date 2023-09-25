

In a shocking incident, a drug mafia gang allegedly orchestrated an attack on the secretary of the anti-drug committee in Assam's Rupohihat on September 24.

According to the sources, a group of 10-15 individuals arrived at night time and assaulted the committee secretary. Angered locals reached Rupohihat police station and demanded stern action against the miscreants.

The police launched an overnight operation and successfully apprehended two key members of the drug mafia gang identified as Wahidul Islam and Rashidul Haque

The incident has sparked concerns among the locals of escalating drug mafia gangs and assaults on the people.

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