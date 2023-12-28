On December 28th, 2023, it is anticipated that Anand Mishra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Assam, will have a significant meeting with Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Majuli.

Anand Mishra, who has recently resigned from his position as Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur district to pursue social work, is known for his dynamic approach to policing and has gained considerable attention on social media, earning the moniker "Assam's Singham."

Mishra's resignation, effective from January 16, 2024, was driven by his desire to achieve personal and social goals beyond the scope of his duties as an IPS officer.

His decision to step down came after his involvement with a Special Investigation Team assigned to probe violence in Manipur.



Also Read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Assam; to visit Vaishnav Satra heads in Majuli

Mohan Bhagwat, who has been serving as the Sarsanghchalak of the RSS since 2009, arrived in Dibrugarh for a two-day visit to Majuli, where he is expected to meet with Satradhikars.

The meeting between Mishra and Bhagwat is likely to take place either tonight or tomorrow morning, where Mishra is expected to seek blessings from the RSS chief.

This encounter comes at a time when Mishra is speculated to be considering a political career, with sources suggesting that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his home state of Bihar and potentially contest in the upcoming general election.

The Assam Police force, which Mishra was a part of, comprises 28 reserved battalions under various categories including APBN, APTF, IRBN, and Commando. The current Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam is Shri Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS.

Mishra's meeting with Bhagwat is poised to be a convergence of two influential figures, one a respected law enforcement officer turned social worker, and the other a prominent leader of India's largest voluntary non-governmental organization.