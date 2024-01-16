Assam Government has still not accepted the resignation submitted by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra (Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, 2011 RR Batch), who was serving as the Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur.

Mishra had tendered his unconditional resignation from the IPS with effect from January 16, 2024.

In a letter to the chief secretary, SP Mishra wrote, “This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realize through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS.”

Talking to India TodayNE, IPS Anand Mishra said that he had requested for an interim order to be closed to the police headquarters. Despite not having received the government order copy yet, he has written to the DGP for the same, in order to facilitate his work proceedings, although Mishra indicated that the process might take a few weeks. He also suggested that the headquarters might have directed the commanding battalion of 13 APBN to take temporary charge of Lakhimpur, enabling him to relinquish his duties.

In a tweet following reports of his resignation not being accepted or being withdrawn, Anand Mishra wrote on platform X, "Requesting everyone, including some media houses, not to spread Rumours about my Resignation not being accepted or me Withdrawing it! I have myself requested to allow relinquishment of Charge to help me proceed, pending official notification.

Requesting everyone, including some media houses, not to spread Rumours about my Resignation not being accepted or me Withdrawing it!



I have myself requested to allow relinquishment of Charge to help me proceed, pending official notification.@PTI_News @PTIofficial @ani_digital — Anand Mishra, IPS (@anandmishraips) January 16, 2024

Earlier, according to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) were placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.

Both the top police officials from the state had been designated by the Assam police to assist the Government of Manipur in probing the cases pertaining to the Manipur violence.

Following his resignation, the state government has approved Debasish Sarma as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lakhimpur. Debasish Sarma had earlier served as the commandant of the 13th APBN in Leelabari, Assam.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Anand Mishra has been closed to police headquarters until he does not clear states the reason behind his resignation.

For the unversed. getting a senior officer closed to police headquarters means forcing an officer to go on administrative leave till a decision or inquiry on him is pending.

Also read: Nagaland: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticises Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over poor highway conditions