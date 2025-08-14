Assam: IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta to be honoured with President’s medal for distinguished service

Guwahati’s Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has been awarded the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his exemplary leadership and long-standing contribution to policing in the state.

The honour, announced on the eve of Independence Day, was among 17 national medals conferred upon Assam Police personnel this year, recognising their acts of gallantry, professional excellence, and dedicated service.

Three officers were awarded the Medal for Gallantry, while thirteen received the Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of thirteen officers have been honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service, recognising their consistent dedication and professional excellence.



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The awardees include Sanjukta Parasar, Inspector General; Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General; Jayshree Khersa, Commandant; Hridayjit Barman, Superintendent of Police; Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police; Debasish Borah, Commandant; Tabu Ram Pegu, Commandant; Nirmal Chandra Biswas, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Lalit Saikia, Inspector; Akhil Kumar Das, Sub-Inspector; Dhruba Sarki, Inspector; Nabin Chandra Sharma, Assistant Commandant; and Rabindra Singha, Sub-Inspector.

The recipients include senior officers, commandants, and personnel who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to law enforcement and public safety in Assam.