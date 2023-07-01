Assam Chief Minister Himana Biswa Sarma on July 1 said that the state is one step closer in becoming a major exporter of petrochemicals.

Sarma said this while flagging off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant.

''We are one step closer to establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals. Today, we flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, which was inaugurated by Hon PM in April '23,'' Sarma tweeted.

We are one step closer to establish Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.



Today, we flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, which was inaugurated by Hon PM in April '23



📍Namrup@Rameswar_Teli @BimalBorah119 @tarangagogoi pic.twitter.com/9n6enRjuWR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2023

Assam government is heavily investing in the petrochemical sector by increasing its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited, investing in new projects of Assam Petrochemicals Limited among others.

PM Modi inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14 2023 and the plant has started producing methanol.

''The methanol produced is being transported to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Development of Joypur chariali and Namrup Sonari Tinali to facilitate movement of industrial output from BVFCL, APL and Namrup Thermal Power Plant,'' he said in the tweet.

As per Sarma, the upcoming projects include AL's 200 TPD formalin plant and NRL's Biofuel plant among others.

Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Bihuwas, Bihuwatis to invest Rs 25,000 received from government on education