Two top-ranking ISIS leaders in India, who were reportedly hiding in a neighbouring country, were apprehended by an STF team in the Dhubri Sector.

The team, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP(STF), Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF, was deployed in response to credible information about their planned cross-border entry to carry out sabotage activities.

The accused were detected in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri on the morning of March 20, after crossing the international border.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Haris Farooqi, the head of ISIS in India, and his associate Anurag Singh, are wanted by NIA.



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As per police, "At around 4.15 am of 20/03/24, the accused persons were detected at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border. Both of them were apprehended and brought to the STF office at Guwahati. The identity of both of them was ascertained and it was found that accused Haris Farooqi @ Harish Ajmal Farukhi S/o Ajmal Farooqi of Chakrata, Dehradun is the head of ISIS in India. His associate Anurag Singh @ Rehan S/o Manbir Singh of Diwana, Panipat got converted to Islam and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/ members of ISIS in India."

Both are highly indoctrinated ISIS leaders in India, implicated in recruitment, terror funding, and planning terror acts across the nation.

Several cases against them are pending at NIA, Delhi, ATS, Lucknow, and others.

The STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for further legal actions.