The Assam government has issued show cause notices to five high schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district after their pass percentages in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 fell below 25 percent.

The notice, issued by Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools for Kamrup (M) District, described the poor performance as a “serious matter of concern” and cited lapses in school administration and supervision.

The schools that have received the notices are:

Barsojai High School

Maligaon High School

NPME High School

Pilingkata High School

Dispur Government Higher Secondary School



Also Read: HSLC 2025 results mark historic milestone in Assam’s education reform: Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The results indicate lack of commitment as well as lapses in your administration and supervision from your end being the Head of the School,” the notice read. Heads of these institutions have been asked to respond within five days, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated.

The move comes in the wake of concerns raised over the academic environment and management of schools that have consistently underperformed, especially when the state government has been pushing for education reforms and improved outcomes.