Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the declaration of the HSLC 2025 results as a “historic first” for the newly constituted Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), calling it timely, transparent, and transformative.

In a detailed statement, the Chief Minister outlined the remarkable changes brought about under the new board, highlighting how this year's examination marked a bold departure from previous practices under SEBA.

1. Governance and Timeliness: A New Benchmark

For the first time, the HSLC examination was conducted by ASSEB from February 15 to March 3, 2025. The results were declared within 37 days, on April 11. CM Sarma lauded this swift turnaround as a milestone in governance and a significant step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in Assam’s school education system.

2. Concept-Based Evaluation: Academic Reform in Action

Breaking away from rote-based assessment, this year’s exam introduced a concept and knowledge-based question format. Despite this major shift, the overall pass percentage stood at 63.98%, a testament to the adaptability and dedication of students and teachers alike.

3. Social Inclusion: Marginalized Communities Shine

CM Sarma highlighted the success of various social groups, underscoring the government’s efforts toward equity in education:

ST (Plains) students achieved a pass rate of 71.32%, significantly higher than the general category (63.45%).



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ST (Hills) students also performed well, with a 65.86% pass rate despite infrastructural and accessibility challenges.

OBC students passed at 69.64%, and MOBC at 70.78%, reflecting the impact of welfare schemes and academic support.

Tea Tribe students surpassed the 50% mark for the first time, recording a 51.89% pass rate—considered a landmark moment for a community historically at an educational disadvantage.

“These outcomes show that our inclusive education policies are working,” the Chief Minister stated.

4. Academic Brilliance: A New Generation of Achievers

The merit list showcased extraordinary academic performance. Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, topped the state with 591 marks (98.50%). The top three scorers achieved between 98.17% and 98.50%, indicating a rising standard of academic excellence in the state.