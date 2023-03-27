The officials of the Income Tax Department raided the residence of Guwahati contractor Anil Das on March 27.

Massive search operations were conducted at Anil Das’s residence in Guwahati’s Hengrabari and Mirza since this morning.

The officials raided Das's House no 22 in Hengrabari. The raid was conducted at 11 AM this morning.

It may be mentioned that Das had received the contract for the construction of several flyovers in Guwahati. The contractor had also undertaken the construction work of several footbridges in the city.

Also Read: Assam: Income Tax raids conducted at contractor Mubarak Ali's residence

However, as of now the reason for the raid has not been known. Further details are awaited.

The Income Tax department conducted a raid operation at Mubarak Ali alias Babu's residence in Dhubri's Aironjongla Pt, area on December 21, 2022.

Notably, the search operation started at 7 am early morning by a team of Income Tax officials.

As per reports, Mubarak Ali is a contractor in Delhi who has assets worth crores of rupees.

On the other hand, Ali owns properties in different parts of the state and within the country as per sources.

However, the investigation team has not yet spoken anything about the operation.

As per the source, Ali recently purchased a property worth above 5 crores in the heart of Dhubri town along with a property worth above 3 crores which is under construction attached to Dhubri town.

