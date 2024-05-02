The Income Tax department of Assam carried out late night raids at a wholesale egg trader's shops and residences in Karimganj on May 1.

A large team of the Income Tax Department in collaboration with Karimganj Police raided Abdul Matin's shop for several hours.

The operation continued till wee hours of the morning. All the documents and items seized from the location were examined. However, the Income Tax Department did not disclose the contents of the seizure or what they found during the raid.

As per preliminary reports, raids and search operations will continue the next day as well.



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