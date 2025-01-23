Mohan Boro, the newly appointed chairman of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) for Kamrup District, visited various villages under the 28 no. Boko-Chaygaon (ST) constituency on Thursday.

This day-long program allowed Boro to inspect items distributed to self-help groups, aiming to promote economic empowerment among the local tribal population.

Accompanied by key political figures including Hiranya Nath, President of Boko Mandal BJP, and Khudra Thakuria, Secretary of South Kamrup District BJP, Boro's visit included stops at villages such as Kaliyabori, Dilinga, Kukurmara, and Shakti. His appointment to the ITDP chairmanship in 2023 followed the dismissal of former chairman Labanya Boro amid corruption allegations, signalling a fresh start for the organization.

Boro outlined the selection of 84 villages in the Boko-Chaygaon LAC as model communities under the Tribal Affairs initiative. This selection features 54 villages from the Boko Block, 19 from the Bongaon Block, and 11 from the Chaygaon Block. The program aims to bolster the economic independence of Scheduled Tribes by distributing vital agricultural machinery.



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"We distributed oil extraction machines, grinding machines, solar water pumps for paddy fields, paddy thresher machines, and home solar items, including LED lights and fans. In total, these items, valued at around 14 lakhs, were shared with two self-help groups in each model village," Boro stated during the visit.

Reactions from villagers and members of self-help groups were overwhelmingly positive. Boro took this opportunity to engage with community members about their concerns and pledged to assist in addressing public issues in the future. He assured each model village he visited would receive a cemetery and public stage from the Tribal Affairs department.

During his outreach, Boro met with various self-help groups, including the Mitali Self-Help Group, Janti Self-Help Group, Pancharupa Self-Help Group, and others. He encouraged members to utilize the newly distributed equipment to cultivate diverse food products, thereby fostering economic strength within their communities.

Boro's visit has marked a hopeful chapter for the tribal communities in the Boko region, promising tangible improvements and enhanced support from the ITDP.