The Assam Home Department has taken strict disciplinary action following the recent escape of a prisoner from Nagaon Central Jail.

The incident, which involved drug mafia Dulal Ali, has raised serious concerns over security lapses and internal irregularities within the facility.

As part of the corrective measures, Superintendent of Nagaon Central Jail, Tapas Kumar Bhuyan, has been transferred to Sonari. Additionally, Jailor Manas Kumar Burhagohain has been reassigned to Sadiya as a punitive measure.

In a more stringent move, Chief Jail Warden Debojit Dutta has been suspended, highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring accountability within the prison system.

According to sources, the decision comes amid allegations of widespread mismanagement and operational lapses inside the jail.

The Home Department has assured that further investigations are underway to identify and rectify security flaws to prevent such incidents in the future.





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