At least three people in Assam died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a vector-borne disease.

According to reports, a teenage girl named Susmita Basumatary (16) succumbed to the disease in Chirang’s Basugaon days after being admitted to a hospital.

According to reports so far, three people have lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis in Bongaigaon.

At present, five people are undergoing treatment for Japanese Encephalitis at a private hospital in Lower Assam in Bongaigaon and one of them is in critical condition.



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In another case, Mukut Bhuyan, a social activist died while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon.

Earlier on August 1, the JE disease claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in Assam’s Rupohihat. The deceased was identified as Taibur Islam.

It may be mentioned that Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

The virus is naturally present in pigs and birds, and mosquitoes become carriers after biting infected animals.