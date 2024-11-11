Each year, the hills of Jatinga in Assam become a spectacle as migratory birds gather, an event cherished by the local community.

This annual occurrence not only highlights the region's natural beauty but also draws attention to its unique ecosystem.

This year's celebration holds special significance with the return of the rare tiger bittern to Jatinga after a gap of nine years.

The presence of this elusive bird has generated excitement among birdwatchers and conservationists alike, marking a notable event in the region's biodiversity calendar.



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The return of the tiger bittern is a testament to the local community's commitment to species revival and environmental conservation.

Jatinga, famed for its unique phenomenon of migratory birds congregating each year, continues to draw attention to its vibrant ecosystem. This sighting underscores the vital role local communities play in species conservation.

Their dedicated efforts to protect and sustain habitats, combined with grassroots conservation initiatives, have likely contributed to the return of such rare species.

The event not only enhances Jatinga’s reputation as a biodiversity hotspot but also highlights the broader significance of preserving natural landscapes.

It showcases Assam's commitment to protecting wildlife and reinforces the importance of community-driven conservation in sustaining these delicate ecosystems.