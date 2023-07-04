Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi expressed his opposition to the recent delimitation of constituencies on July 4.

Further, the regional party leader alleged that the party has been opposing the process of delimitation since the ECI visited the state to start the process.

As per the leader, a case in this regard has been filed by the Asom Jatiya Parishad in the Supreme Court (SC) on July 4.

Gogoi said that when the Election Commission came to Assam to complete the constituency, the party had made various judicial constitutional arguments.

"When the process of delimitation started we started opposing it as the process of NRC is yet to be completed,'' he added.

He further said that unless the names of foreign nationals who are on the D voters' list or about 19 lakh people who have been excluded from it after the completion of the National Register of Citizens settles, the complement of the constituency will not be able to protect the people.

''But the Election Commission did not respond to our demands and prepared a fresh cost for the full determination of the constituency. For this, we have lodged a strong opposition and lodged it with the Supreme Court,'' he added.

Also read: Assam: Woman alleges harassment by police officer in Dhubri, cop suspended