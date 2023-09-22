Assam BJP state vice president Jayanta Kumar Das has been given the temporary charge as BJP president (in-charge) in the absence of Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, according to reports.

The responsibility is temporarily given to Jayanta Das in the absence of Bhabesh Kalita following his mother's demise.

It may be mentioned that Bhabesh Kalita's mother, Jamuna Deka, passed away at the age of 90 on September 16 following a prolonged illness.

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