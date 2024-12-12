In a joint operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Shahanur Alam, a suspected operative of the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from Tukura in Golpara district.

The arrest follows a series of raids conducted at multiple locations, including Govindpur, Tukura, and Borpahar, as part of an intensified crackdown on terror networks in Assam.

The operation is part of a larger nationwide effort by the NIA, which involved searches at five states Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.



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The case centres on the radicalization of individuals associated with JeM, dissemination of terrorist propaganda, and recruitment into extremist activities.

The raids aim to gather critical evidence and disrupt the infrastructure supporting terrorist organizations. In Assam, several locations were targeted, indicating the state's growing significance in counter-terror operations.

The authorities have yet to disclose further details on the findings or any additional arrests linked to the operation. However, officials have reiterated their commitment to countering the threats posed by radicalized groups in the region and across the country.