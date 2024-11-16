The Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jorhat will conduct an Agniveer Recruitment Rally for shortlisted candidates from Arunachal Pradesh at Gyaptong Regional Stadium, Rupa, on 28 and 29 November 2024.

Candidates must report to the marshalling area at the stadium at 02:30 AM on 28 November, equipped with their admit cards and necessary original documents as specified in the rally notification.

The selection process will include a 1.6 km run, basic physical fitness tests, physical measurements, and medical examinations. The stringent screening aims to identify candidates who meet the high standards required for the Indian Army.

Admit cards have been sent via email to shortlisted candidates. Those unable to access their admit cards are advised to contact the ARO Jorhat at helpline numbers 0376-2333136 or +916901963193, or email at ap.upper@nic.in.

Detailed information about eligibility, physical and medical standards, and other criteria is available on the Indian Army's official website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can also access updates on Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results and document requirements through the portal.

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