Assam journos protest minister's 'derogatory words'; CM apologises for any insult

Journalists across Assam staged statewide protests on Saturday after State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah used derogatory language against a reporter from a local television channel.

The incident sparked outrage within the media fraternity, prompting calls for an official apology and assurances against further verbal abuse of journalists.

The controversy arose during a press conference on Friday, when Minister Baruah refused to answer a question posed by a reporter from a prominent Assamese news channel.

Visibly irked, Baruah remarked that he would not respond to “low-class” people like the reporter and would only address the owner of the channel. The tension stems from the channel's investigative reporting on alleged irregularities in the allocation of funds for a government dairy promotion scheme and the procurement of Gir cows by a firm reportedly linked to the minister's wife.

In response, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) led a protest rally in Guwahati, which saw the participation of numerous city-based journalists. Similar demonstrations were held in Sivasagar, Samaguri, Dibrugarh, and other parts of the state. Protesters wore black badges and raised slogans condemning the minister's remarks, demanding an apology and greater respect for the journalistic community.

When asked for his reaction to the minister’s comments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If he has said anything derogatory to any journalist, he should apologise. I will personally tell him to do so, as journalists are not part of our political feuds.” Sarma added, “I also apologise for it, though I haven’t heard what exactly he said.”

Attempting to defend his cabinet colleague, Sarma suggested that the remarks might have been a “slip of the tongue,” pointing out that Baruah himself comes from a humble background. “You all know him. He is one of us, from modest roots,” he added.

Speaking on the broader issue of strained relationships between political parties and certain media houses, the chief minister distinguished between media owners and working journalists.



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“Journalists are revered. If we say something about the owners, journalists should not take the blame for it,” he said. He also claimed that media house owners often have multiple business interests, including government contracts, and any legal action against them should not be misinterpreted as an attack on press freedom.

Highlighting the poor financial condition of journalists, particularly in rural areas, Sarma said, “Journalists here are paid the least. They don’t have homes. When anyone falls ill, they come to me seeking help. I am always happy to help, but media owners should pay them at least ₹10 lakh.” He also noted that many rural reporters are paid as little as ₹100 per news story used.

“I always give soundbites to rural journalists so that their reports get aired and they can get paid,” he remarked.

The chief minister concluded by advocating for structural reforms in the media industry, including fixing a minimum wage for journalists and ensuring eight-hour work shifts, in order to protect their rights and improve their quality of life.