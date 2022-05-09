Guwahati: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, the senior-most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court as acting Chief Justice.

He has been appointed as Chief Justice of Gauhati Court after Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday by the Government of India reads, "In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Indian Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court due to his appointment as a Judge of the the Supreme Court of India."