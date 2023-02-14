The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court will be held tomorrow at 5.30 p.m in the Darbur Hall of Raj Bhawan, Assam.

The oath will be administered by Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Governor of Assam.

Earlier on February 12, Justice Sandeep Mehta, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The post recently fell vacant on the retirement of Justice RM Chhaya.

Justice Mehta was appointed as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

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Justice Mehta was appointed as Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011, and is due to retire on January 10, 2025. “The Rajasthan High Court is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of the High Courts,” the Collegium said.

Though the Collegium had previously resolved to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, it recalled the resolution and recommended the appointment of Justice K Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna.

“Considering the above position, the Collegium resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr Justice Sandeep Mehta as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court as he is fit and suitable for the same,” the Collegium said.

Justice Sandeep Mehta has practised in the trial court, the high court as well as in the Supreme Court. He also remained Counsel for Commission in 3 Judicial Enquiry Commissions headed by the Retired as well as Sitting Judges of the High Court.

Justice Mehta remained a member of the Bar Council of Rajasthan from 2003 to 2009 and from 2009 till the date of elevation.