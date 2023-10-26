A disturbing episode of gang rape of a minor has come to light in Guwahati, only a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major fall in crime rates in the state. The incident took place in the Birubari region and included two people, one of whom was a juvenile.

According to sources, the victim lived in a rented home owned by one of the suspects with her father. An FIR was immediately lodged at the Birubari Police Station in reaction to this horrible event. Sections 469/23, 448, 306, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act are among the allegations filed.

Law enforcement officials acted quickly, apprehending two people, including a 16-year-old minor, who is currently being interrogated in connection with the case. The adult accused has been identified as Nayan Baroi, a relative of the minor kid residing in the victim's rental residence.

Meanwhile, the victim has been placed at Rupnagar's Kalyani Niwas, a Children's Home for Girls, where she is receiving the necessary care and support.

These disturbing events cast doubt on the Chief Minister's recent claim of lower crime rates. According to his data, murder cases have reduced from 1235 in 2019 to 686 in 2023, while rape cases have declined from 1952 in 2019 to 656 in 2023. Despite these encouraging signs, the recent event emphasizes the continued need for attention and effort to safeguard the safety and security of all inhabitants in the state.



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