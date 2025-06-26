Assam: KAAC unveils landmark bill to boost legislative autonomy

The 251st Session of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), chaired by Raju Tisso, marked a historic step in the region’s legislative evolution with the tabling of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Territorial Council (KAATC) Legislative Assembly (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business) Bill, 2020.

KAAC Chief Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, while addressing the house, underscored the bill's significance in modernising legislative procedures that have remained largely unchanged since the Mikir Hills District Council was established in 1952. Developed over 6–7 years with expert legal consultation, the new rules aim to grant the Council greater autonomy. Once approved, the bill requires only the assent of the Governor of Assam, removing the need for prior permissions from Assam’s Governor or relevant state ministries.



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“This framework is unparalleled among autonomous councils in India, empowering KAAC with near-autonomous state powers,” Dr. Ronghang said, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for enabling the reform under the spirit of “Team Together, Work Together.”

In addition, the session discussed the proposal to establish a District Judicial Court to enhance access to justice and passed the Supplementary Demand for Expenditure for 2025–2026, reinforcing KAAC’s commitment to efficient governance and fiscal responsibility.

The session concluded with broad support for the proposals, reflecting KAAC’s determination to usher in a new era of legislative and administrative empowerment in Karbi Anglong.