Devotees planning to move up towards main sanctum at Kamakhya Devalaya beyond 9 pm during Ambubachi Mela will now have to leave the premises, as per Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Speaking to the media, minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on June 10 after holding a review meeting at the Kamakhya Temple to take stock of the preparations of the forthcoming Ambubachi Mela with temple authorities and officials of line department said that devotees who are planning to move up towards the main sanctum of the Temple will now have to leave before 9 pm to avoid crowding.

The authorities will close the route for devotees from ascending upwards after 9 pm and will be opened only after 5 am the next day, added minister Mallabaruah.

The Ambubachi Mela will start from June 22 to 26.

It may be mentioned that the Kamakhya temple situated at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati is one of the oldest and most revered centers of Tantric practices, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya.

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