Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the elections to the Kamatapur Autonomous Council will be held this year itself.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the Secretariat of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council at Uttarsalmara in Bongaigaon district, announced this to the media and said that the elections to the Kamatapur Autonomous Council will be held later this year after identifying the villages of Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri and South Salmara districts and including them in the council area.

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Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today I have visted the office of KAC and held a meeting on how to make the council more powerful."

Further, the chief minister asserted that within a few days, the villages of Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri and South Salmara districts will be identified and including them in the council area before the election takes place.