The District Magistrate of Kamrup Metro has assigned Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shanta Karki Chhetri to conduct an enquiry into the death of Md Jeherul Islam (24), son of Nabor Uddin, from Moripam village, Barpeta district.

Islam was found dead in the toilet of Jalukbari police station's lock-up on December 4, 2023. To reach a conclusive decision on the incident, statements from relevant individuals and organisations will be collected.

Those wishing to add their statements to the enquiry are invited to the office chamber of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, on the first floor, District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro in Guwahati’s Hengrabari from 11 am onwards on December 14, 2023.

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