The Additional District Commissioner (Elections) of Kamrup district has officially released the final voter list for the district’s six assembly constituencies. Based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2025, the updated roll reflects significant growth in the electorate, demonstrating a marked increase in participation readiness.



The finalized voter list, part of the 2024-25 special summary revision of electoral rolls, records a total of 1,244,649 registered voters. This includes 622,587 males and 622,062 females, alongside 2,875 service voters. Notably, the voter population ratio stands at 67.26%, with a gender ratio of 949 females per 1,000 males.



12,342 voters are in the 18-19 age group, highlighting an encouraging surge in youth participation.

The six constituencies under the Kamrup electoral district—Chaygaon (27), Boko Chaygaon (28) for Scheduled Tribes, Palashbari (29), Hajo Suwalkuchi (30) for Scheduled Castes, Rangiya (31), and Kamalpur (32)—collectively house 1,480 polling stations.



Compared to the final voter list published on February 8, 2024, this revision marks an increase of 26,897 voters, signaling effective voter registration efforts and enhanced public engagement in the electoral process.





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