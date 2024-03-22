State government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup (metropolitan) will be shut on March 26 due to Dol Jatra and Holi, as confirmed by an official notification on Thursday.

The notification, issued by the Department of General Administration of the Government of Assam on March 21, declared March 26 as a local holiday in the Kamrup (metropolitan) district.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare a Local holiday on 26th March 2024 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district on account of the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. All State Govt. Offices, and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 26th March 2024 on account of this holiday," the notification read.



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Moreover, all financial institutions that come under the jurisdiction of the district are also to remain closed on the occasion, the notification added.

It read, "All financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1 dated 8th June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this holiday."

Dola Purnima, also referred to as Dolo Jatra, Doul Utsav, or Deul, is a Hindu festival involving swings. It is celebrated in various regions of India, including Braj, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bengal, during the Holi festival. The festival is dedicated to the revered couple, Radha and Krishna.