In order to regulate the gathering of picnickers around various picnic spots of Kamrup Metropolitan District during winter and other seasons, District Administration is issuing the following guidelines to check the destruction/ disturbance of Flora & Fauna and degradation of the entire ecosystem.

1. No individual or group shall enter the picnic spot or picnic without proper intimation and permission from the concerned authority. Local Administrative Agencies will monitor the entry/exit/ no of groups at all Picnic Spots.

2. No group or individual shall dispose of any non-biodegradable products or other waste specially thermocol and single-use plastics within the earmarked picnic area. After the picnic, it shall be the duty of the picnic party to clean up the space utilized by them and dispose of the waste in the designated receptacles. Any party leaving without cleaning up the space shall be penalized as per the prevalent rules and regulations.

3. Polluting the water resources, washing dishes or clothes or bathing in the washing area, any water body, fountains or any of the toilets within the picnic area is strictly prohibited. Washing of hands, etc. shall be permitted only in the designated washing area.

4. Gambling or any other sort of unlawful sports shall not be allowed in the picnic area.

5. Fishing, boating, swimming or any other water sports in water bodies within the picnic spots is prohibited unless specifically permitted otherwise by the concerned authority.

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6. Playing loud music, and instruments with high notes, hooliganism is prohibited in all spots in general the right to and nearby the Bird Sanctuaries in particular. In case of violation, the picnic security officials reserve to remove the party from the picnic spots.

7. Any activities posing threat to the peace and tranquillity of the Deepor bill are strictly prohibited.

8. Removal of or defacing a sign, poster, building, or other property within the picnic spot is prohibited.

9. Disturbance the environment by digging holes, cutting trees, destroying the grass or damaging any property within the picnic spot is discouraged.

10. Caterers and food vendors are not permitted unless previous permission has been granted.

11. Bursting of firecrackers, shooting or discharging of any arms/ holding of any armed instruments within the picnic premises is strictly prohibited.

12. Building temporary structures like tents of asbestos/plastic shades shall be prohibited.

13. Smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited within the picnic spot.

14. No electricity shall be provided within the picnic spots except for lighting purposes during the wee hours and hence uses of the same by the picnic goers shall be prohibited.

15. No riding of bicycles or vehicles within the picnic spot as it might hinder the other tourists/ public group,

16. No activities or functions related to any religion or political party within the picnic premises shall be allowed.

17. Permissions related to picnic spots are to be obtained from the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Kamrup Metro.

Not only picnicking but also any sort of assemblage is banned in both the Wildlife sanctuaries i.e. of Kamrup Metropolitan District area extending from the Watch Tower within 500 Mtrs.

A fine of Rs 1000 shall be levied on persons violating the above provisions especially littering the place.

Fine for offences committed in the forest area is to be collected by forest officials and fine for offences in revenue areas by the revenue officials.

Proper signages of picnic spots are to be placed by the forest department. The responsibility of displaying huge and conspicuous sign boards indicating where picnicking is permitted and where not is assigned to the Forest Department and Sponsors.