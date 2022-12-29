A patient went missing mysteriously from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on December 27, causing a stir in the area and panic among the family members of the missing person.

As per sources, the patient identified as Biman Hazarika, hailing from Moran was admitted at the Assam Medical College and hospital on December 24 after his health deteriorated.

According to the hospital records, Biman went out of his ward at around 3 pm on December 27 when his wife went out to receive his reports from the lab.

When Biman Hazarika’s wife Dipanjali Hazarika returned back, she saw that her husband was not in the ward and started searching from him in the hospital.

Both AMCH authority and Biman Hazarika’s wife lodged a missing complaint at Borbari Police outpost.

Borbari police have now alerted all neighbouring police stations to initiate a search for missing Biman Hazarika.

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