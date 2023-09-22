The Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Administration, Assam has issued prohibitory orders on liquor sale on September 24 on the occasion of Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva.

The Office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) district stated in an order that September 24, 2023 shall be treated as a 'Dry Day' under Rule-326 (b) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.

“Accordingly, all Wholesale/Bonded Warehouse, Composite License/Microbrewery license, IMFL/Beer Retails ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops including Club ‘ON’ and Country Spirit Shops of Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed i.e. ‘Dry Day,” the order reads.

“Any violation of the order will attract penal action as per relevant provisions of Assam Excise Act and Rules,” it added.

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