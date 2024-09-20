In response to the ongoing heatwave affecting the Kamrup Metro district, the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer has issued new guidelines aimed at safeguarding students' health and well-being. Effective September 21, 2024, all schools; whether private, state government, or central government; are required to adhere to the following measures until further notice.

School hours will now commence at 7:30 AM and conclude by 12:30 PM. Morning assemblies are to be held inside classrooms to protect students from the heat. Additionally, schools must ensure adequate drinking water facilities and encourage students to wear lighter attire by advising against waistcoats and ties.

To enhance comfort, all classrooms should be equipped with functional fans and proper ventilation is to be maintained. In case of power outages, schools are advised to arrange alternate power sources to ensure a conducive learning environment.

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