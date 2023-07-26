Kamrup Police and Kamrup District Transport Department jointly organized a Road Safety Awareness meeting and a road show at Boko Gandhi Maidan on July 25.

The meeting was attended by DSP Kamrup Rajib Kumar Saikia, DTO Kamrup Rupjyoti Kalita, Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko, Circle Officer Boko Dibash Bordoloi, Ganeswar Saharia, a renowned Resource Person and many other dignitaries. In the program, many people from Rabha, Boro, Garo, Gurkha tribal Community and NCC, Scouts and Guides cadets also took part.

During the awareness meeting, Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of RHAC said in his speech, "State government departments have been urged not to drive while drinking alcohol and also fined to control road accidents. But surprisingly, while the state government has called for compliance with various policies to control road accidents, the state government has unnecessarily issued licenses for opening liquor shops. Instead of trying to establish quality schools and colleges in a rural area like Boko to take forward the future generation, two liquor shops have already been licensed and this is worrying."

DSP Rajib Kumar Saikia said, "We fine those who violate traffic rules for them only to decrease road accidents. Even after some people violate traffic rules and as a result, that will be a cause of accidents."

"We have seen most of the places where E-rickshaws are running on National Highway and that is banned. But still they run their e-rickshaw on National Highways. So now, Kamrup District police and Kamrup District Transport Department will take actions against some 90 e-rickshaws and in the coming days we will take actions against more e-rickshaws who violate traffic rules." added DSP Saikia.

Kamrup DTO Rupjyoti Kalita said, "It is impossible to prevent accidents if you are not aware of yourself. If everyone obey traffic rules and regulations while driving, then the accidents will decrease automatically."

Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal, JN College said, "I have noticed that the state government has provided scooties to the girls students. But when they come to college, even boys students, they never use helmets. So we decided to put restrictions on entry to college without helmets."

Principal Dutta also requested that they take necessary action on those public buses who run very rashly and use some high sound horns, which affects other commuters.

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