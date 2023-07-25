A 28-year-old man was lynched to death by villagers in Assam's Goalpara district on the suspicion of being a thief, said police on July 25.

As per reports, the incident took place at Solmari Kalyanpur village the man, identified as Sengsang Marak went to buy tobacco on July 24 night.

''The villagers began beating him up thinking him of being a thief. The person was beaten all night long and eventually died from his wounds,'' police added.

Later the police recovered his body after getting a complaint from his wife on Tuesday morning.

''The body has been sent for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched to identify the offenders. The majority of the accusers have left the village,'' a police officer said.

Speaking on the same, Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said Marak's wife has filed a detailed complaint about the incident.

He further said that the police are trying to identify the culprits and then action will be taken.

''We have visited the spot and police will take the strongest action," he added.

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