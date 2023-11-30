Maharashtra Police on November 29 arrested Kamtapur Autonomous Council EM Himu Rajbongshi from his residence at Srijangram in Assam.

KAC EM Himu Rajbongshi was detained by Barghola Police following which he was sent to Guwahati. From Guwahati Rajbongshi will be then taken to Maharashtra.

Abhayapuri police have not given any information to the media about the case in which they have been detained.

As per reports, Maharashtra Police have not provided any information as under what case was Rajbongshi detained.

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