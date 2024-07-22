In a decisive move, the district administration has mandated the indefinite closure of Kamrul Haque Senior Secondary School in Patharkandi, Karimganj. This action follows a disturbing incident that occurred three days prior, where three teachers from Patharkandi College allegedly assaulted a Class 11 student within the school premises.

The situation escalated rapidly as the student's health worsened, necessitating immediate transfer to a hospital in Guwahati for advanced medical care. In response to the incident, the residents, including students and residents, erupted in protest, leading to road blockades that further intensified the unrest.

Also read: Assam: Section 144 imposed in Patharkandi following protest over campus assault incident

To address the growing tension and restore order, District Commissioner has enforced Section 144, prohibiting gatherings and movements in the affected area. Additionally, he has ordered the indefinite closure of Kamrul Haque Senior Secondary School to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. The district administration's actions aim to defuse the situation and prevent any further escalation of violence.