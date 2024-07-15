The Public Works Department allocated approximately Rs 14 crore for the repair of an international highway segment passing through Karimganj town, extending from the AOC point in the city to the Indo-Bangladesh border at the Sutarkandi Commercial Centre.

From the outset, local residents voiced concerns over the substandard quality of the repair work.

Despite the ongoing issues, Abdul Haq Khan, an engineer in the Public Works Department, has faced no repercussions.

Currently, the road is in a dire state, with a massive pit resembling a pond forming in the middle of the highway. Addressing the situation, the District President of the NSUI commented on the deplorable condition of the route.

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