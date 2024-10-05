The Karimganj police have made a significant breakthrough by successfully rescuing three individuals who had been kidnapped from Tripura and taken to Shilchar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in the Shilchar Road area of Karimganj and rescued the victims—Tanay Chowdhury, Alok Dhar, and Subrat Dutta, all hailing from Tripura.

The police have also arrested four individuals involved in the kidnapping. The accused have been identified as Satdeep Chakraborty, a resident of Shillong, along with Arindam Dutta, Gopen Das, and Suman Das.

The swift action by the authorities has led to the arrest of the kidnappers, and they are currently being questioned. The case has been registered under case number 580/2.

This incident has caused considerable alarm in the region, especially with Durga Puja celebrations approaching.

The police are actively investigating the matter to uncover more details and ensure the safety of the community.



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