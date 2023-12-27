The Assam Forest Department announced on Wednesday that they have successfully resolved the concerns raised by the Elephant Safari Association at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. This comes after the recent strike by the association.

The department had earlier issued a directive for a separate seat to be reserved for forest officials for security purposes. The directive was opposed by the association, leading to the strike. After a constructive dialogue, the department agreed to allow three rides per day during peak tourist days.

The private elephant safaris also agreed to provide departmental seats per trip to manage the tourism pressure. The park authority expressed gratitude to the government and the Elephant Safari Association for resolving the matter amicably.

In November 2023, a total of 6,809 tourists availed the Elephant safari, while 5,162 tourists have availed the safari in December 2023 till date.

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