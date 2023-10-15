The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros, officially opened for the 2023-24 tourist season on Sunday in the presence of state forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The opening ceremonies were held for various activities including river tourism at Bhomoraguri beat office, Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention centre, Jeep safari, and women-led environmental tourism at Mihimukh.

Earlier, in May 2023, the divisional forest officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division had ordered the closure of Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari at the Kaziranga National Park for the 2022-23 tourist season.

The Assam forest department has confirmed that the Elephant Safari will be closed from May 1, 2023 and the Jeep Safari from May 16, 2023.



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