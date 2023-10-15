In a major boost to the health infrastructure of Assam, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various health infrastructure projects worth Rs 121.51 crore in the state on October 16.

As per sources, the health infrastructure projects worth Rs 121.51 crore will be inaugurated under PM-ABHIM, XV-FC Health Grants and NHM.

The projects will be inaugurated by the union health minister at 2 pm on October 16.

Informing the same on platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Hon'ble Health Minister, Thank you for your keen interest towards improving Assam's health sector. Under Hon'ble PM's leadership, the State is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam".

Hon'ble Health Minister, Thank you for your keen interest towards improving Assam's health sector.



Under Hon'ble PM's leadership, the State is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam. https://t.co/ve3H5A59iV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2023

Also read : Assam: Flyover above Zoo-Narengi road all set to be inaugurated on October 18