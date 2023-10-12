Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be reopened for tourists for the season 2023-24 from October 15, an official statement said.

"In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in two ranges - Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori", said Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division in a statement.

"The Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori will remain closed every Wednesday afternoon. At present, the tourists are allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower under Western Range, Bagori and from Mihimukh via Daflang Tower via Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range, Kohora till further notification/orders," the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that the Kaziranga National Park remains closed from May to October due to warnings of Brahmaputra river floods.

Also read : Assam: Chilling posters warning CM Himanta Biswa Sarma surfaces in Hajo

