As a step towards the proper implementation of the new tourism policy of Assam, work has commenced towards the creation of a new 5-star hotel resort to attract tourists from across the world.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, "At the initiative of the Assam Tourism Department the state government will sign an MoU to set up a five-star category hotel near Kaziranga National Park. This hotel will be set up by the Hyaat group of hotels."



Kaziranga will soon have a 5 star Hyatt Hotel resort to attract tourists from across the world.



📍Investment MoU Ceremony, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/C6d8wGH6oX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2023

Further Himanta asserted that the Hyatt group of hotels will set up the hotel with an investment of Rs 100 crore with 120 rooms to facilitate the tourists.

It is to be mentioned here that this year the state government have signed record Investment MoUs of Rs 11,314 crore that will create over 10,000 jobs in the state.



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