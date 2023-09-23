Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Senior advocate Devajit Saikia, her counsel, said that the case has been filed at the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday and it will be moved on September 26.



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"My client has claimed a defamation of Rs 10 crore against Gaurav Gogoi for various tweets on X. We have made it very clear that we never made any application to receive a subsidy," he added.

Saikia further claimed that the process to seek subsidy has not been initiated at all for which, a show cause notice was slapped on his client's firm on May 26 this year, followed by an email from the Ministry of Food Processing.