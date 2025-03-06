In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the cryptocurrency scam related to TLC 2.0 (Trillionaire Crypto), police have arrested another accused in connection with the case registered under SSM PS Case No. 31/25 in South Salmara Mankachar district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team led by SI Jayanta Rajkhowa of South Salmara Police Station and supervised by ASP HQ apprehended Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed (29), son of Giasuddin Ahmed, a resident of Tumni Simlakandi village in South Salmara Mankachar district.

During the investigation, it was found that Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed was an active participant in the fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme. He was identified as the downline of arrested accused Nur Alom Ahmed and Akhiruzzaman Ahmed, who are already in police custody, and the upline of Ibrahim Ali.



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His role in the scam involved managing financial transactions and recruiting individuals into the illegal crypto network.

A search operation led to the seizure of multiple items linked to the scam, One Realme mobile handset, One Airtel SIM card, One HP laptop, Ten ATM cards, Two bank passbooks, Five cheques books, Two ATM swipe machines and Cash amounting to Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Following his arrest, Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed has been forwarded to judicial custody, with police seeking remand for further interrogation. Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to uncover more links in the cyber fraud network.