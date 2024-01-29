A member of the Koch Nationalism faction of the banned armed militant group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO-KN), Kanak Adhikary, was arrested by the Gauripur Police on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, Kanak Adhikary, a resident of Ramfalbil village in Kokrajhar district, was trapped by the police and was arrested red-handed while accepting ransom money from a Gauripur-based businessman, whose name has been withheld for security reasons.

Sources also said that a group of KLO-KN militants have been demanding money from different businessmen from Gauripur for some time and have been operating from the nearby forest areas of Gauripur that fall under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



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The KLO-KN is a breakaway faction of the KLO, which is fighting for a separate Kamatapur state comprising parts of Assam and West Bengal.

The KLO-KN is opposed to the peace talks between the KLO and the central government and has vowed to continue its armed struggle.

The police said that they were interrogating Kanak Adhikary to get more information about his associates and their activities.

They also said that they will be conducting raids on the suspected hideouts of the KLO-KN militants in the area and have booked Adhikary under different provisions of law.