The banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack that took place in Dotoma under Kokrajhar district on December 9 evening.

KLO released a press release claiming responsibility for the attack.

As per sources, the grenade was found in front of a local shop owned by a person identified as Somen Sarkar at Dotoma. The discovery initially caused sensation in the area, following which police soon reached the spot.

Thankfully the grenade did not go off and hence nobody was injured. Police meanwhile are at the spot and trying to retrieve the grenade during the filing of this report.

Also read : Assam: Live grenade found near shop in Kokrajhar district