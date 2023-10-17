The armed militant group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation's Koch Nationalism (KLO-KN) faction has refused to participate in any peace talks with the government led by Jeevan Singha Koch, the former KLO chief.

The militant outfit has also retariated that they will continue to fight for 'Independent Kamatapur' as they don't consider themselves as part of Indian Union.

"Kamatapur was never been a part of India nor we the people's of Kamatapur are Indian. Although India have forcefully occupied Kamatapur and imposed Indian identity on us we will never accept it by heart and soul. After 1947 independent India forcefully occupied Kamatapur in the name of a so called agreement called Kochbihar(Kamatapur) merger agreement which was signed between the last king of Kamatapur sir Jagaddependra Narayan Bhup Bahadur and Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel then home minister of India on 28 August 1949. Since then the Indigenous people's of Kamatapur are being exploited by the Indian occupational government in all spheres of life. Here in Kamatapur human rights are being violated by Indian occupational forces in every day in the name of law and order. Today most of the Indigenous people's of Kamatapur are landless. They have no political rights in their own ancestral Homeland. Their Freedom of speech also being prohibited by Indian Occupational government", said KLO via a press release.

"In that circumstances KAMATAPUR LIBERATION ORGANISATION a revolutionary political organisation formed by the Indigenous people's of Kamatapur in 28th December 1993 and keep continuing armed struggle to restore the sovereignty of Kamatapur In January 17, 2023 although Jeevan Singh Koch, the president of Kamtapur Liberation Organization has returned to India for peace talks with Indian government, we all the leaders and commanders did not join the talks because the talk is not base on sovereignty. According to the Constitution of KLO independent Kamatapur is the aim of the Organisation mentioned in para II, section [a]", added the press release further.

The group has refused to participate in the peace talks and have decided to fight for the sovereignty of Kamatapur

"Therefore, Instead joining in the so called piece talk we have decided to continue our struggle until the sovereignty of Kamatapur be restored. We have determined to fight against Indian colonial rule in Kamatapur till our last breath and so we will fight. At the same time we all the existing leaders and officers of the Organisation unanimously decided to add [KN] in the last of KLO. Now KLO became KLO[KN] and continuing their struggle", ended the press release by KLO.



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